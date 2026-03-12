World's 1st bilingual, full-duplex AI assistant launched Technology Mar 12, 2026

Josh Talks just launched Human-1, the world's first open full-duplex conversational AI in Hindi.

Unlike regular voice assistants that wait for you to finish talking, this one can listen and speak at the same time, making chats feel way more natural.

The team trained it on a massive 26,000 hours of real Hindi conversations, so it actually gets how people talk (overlaps and all).