World's 1st bilingual, full-duplex AI assistant launched
Technology
Josh Talks just launched Human-1, the world's first open full-duplex conversational AI in Hindi.
Unlike regular voice assistants that wait for you to finish talking, this one can listen and speak at the same time, making chats feel way more natural.
The team trained it on a massive 26,000 hours of real Hindi conversations, so it actually gets how people talk (overlaps and all).
Josh Talks has open-sourced Human-1
Josh Talks has open-sourced Human-1 so researchers can build on it, though the training data will stay private.
They hope this move sparks more innovation in Hindi (and maybe even other Indian languages) so conversational AI finally feels less robotic and more like us.