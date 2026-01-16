World's 1st ice vault to preserve alpine ice cores in Antarctica
A new ice vault just opened in Antarctica to protect rare mountain ice cores from Mont Blanc and Grand Combin.
Spearheaded by the Ice Memory Foundation, this "ice sanctuary" launched on January 14, 2026, and aims to save crucial climate data before it melts away for good.
How the vault works (and why Antarctica?)
The vault is basically a giant cave dug deep into Antarctic snow, naturally staying at -52°C—no fancy tech needed.
This setup keeps the samples safe from power failures or political drama back home.
Why saving these ice cores matters
These frozen samples hold secrets about Earth's past climate—like old air bubbles and volcanic dust trapped inside.
As glaciers disappear thanks to global warming, future scientists will rely on these preserved cores to understand how our planet is changing (and maybe what comes next).