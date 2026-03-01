World's biggest camera now spotting cosmic events in real-time

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile just sent out its first public real-time alerts (date not specified). These notifications flag new asteroids, supernovae, and other cosmic events—using a massive 3.2-gigapixel camera to scan the skies for anything unusual.

The camera snaps 10TB of data every night Every night, the observatory's camera crunches through 10TB of data and compares fresh images with older ones.

If something changes—a new object or a sudden event—it sends out a public alert within two minutes, so astronomers everywhere can jump in fast.

Astronomers worldwide use these updates to track things Anyone can access these discoveries through community alert brokers such as ALeRCE, AMPEL, ANTARES, Fink, Lasair and others.

Astronomers around the world use these updates to team up and track things like moving asteroids or exploding stars—making big discoveries together.