Writer with no coding background uses vibe coding for 'Yaffle'
A writer with no coding background customized their AI voice assistant's wake word to 'Yaffle' using "vibe coding," basically describing what you want and letting AI turn it into code.
They pieced it together using tools like VSCodium for editing, TensorFlow for teaching the assistant to recognize voices, and Python.
Even with some bumps along the way, the author managed to get Yaffle working.
AI tools expand access, maintainers concerned
AI-powered platforms are making software development way more accessible, even if you've never coded before. It's kind of like how apps made music and design easier for everyone.
Still, some programmers worry about security risks with AI-generated code.
Linux creator Linus Torvalds says AI is "clearly a useful" tool, with the challenge being "making sure it helps maintainers rather than simply creating more work for them."