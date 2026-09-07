Writers challenge Anthropic's $1.5 billion copyright settlement approved July 2026

Authors like April Henry have called out big names like HarperCollins for claiming payments on books whose rights went back to the author years ago.

Victoria Strauss from Writers Beware shared that some publishers, and even literary agencies who aren't rightsholders, are making questionable claims.

While a few blame this on messy record-keeping, the pattern suggests deeper issues in how these settlements are handled.

Authors are being encouraged to challenge any suspicious claims, especially if their rights reverted before August 10, 2022.