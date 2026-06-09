WWDC 2026: Apple's biggest announcements
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a series of major updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The tech giant introduced an upgraded version of its voice assistant, Siri, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new Siri will offer more personalized assistance than ever before, thanks to the latest version of Apple Intelligence developed in collaboration with Google.
Enhanced features
Siri AI
The revamped Siri, now dubbed Siri AI, will be capable of engaging in two-way conversations with detailed and engaging responses. It will also come with image editing and writing tools. The new assistant can understand the context from what's on your screen to provide relevant answers. A standalone app for Siri AI is also being launched, giving users access to their conversation history.
OS enhancements
Siri Mode in Camera app
The upcoming iOS 27 will let users access Siri AI by swiping down from the Dynamic Island, where its responses will also appear. The update also includes a "Siri Mode" in the Camera app that can identify objects in your viewfinder and provide more information about them. iOS 27 will be compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models.
Mac update
Siri is coming to macOS's Spotlight menu
The latest version of macOS, called Golden Gate, will integrate Siri into its Spotlight menu. This will let users ask questions directly in the search bar and select files for more information. The update also allows customization of its Liquid Glass design with a new slider and tighter window corner radius for a sleeker look.
Browser upgrades
Safari gets a bunch of new features
Apple also introduced a bunch of new features for its web browser, Safari. These include an AI-powered tab management feature that organizes open webpages by topic. The "Notify Me" feature alerts users about changes on a webpage, while another can automatically update compromised passwords. Users can even ask Safari to create extensions just by describing them in natural language.
App enhancements
Apple Intelligence is coming to Apple's apps as well
Apple is also bringing Apple Intelligence updates to its apps. The Messages app will suggest photos based on conversations, while the Phone app can display relevant information at the start of a call. The Mail app will offer more capable suggestions and allow users to add events to their Calendar by simply describing them. Other updates include creating custom shortcuts with natural language and using Apple's Image Playground for AI edits on photos.