WWDC: Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate addressing liquid glass
Apple just dropped macOS 27 Golden Gate at WWDC, and it's all about making the Mac experience smoother.
The update tackles complaints about the Liquid Glass user interface, cutting out weird distortions and boosting screen clarity, especially on MacBooks and MacBook Pros.
macOS 27 bolder toolbars, transparency modes
Design tweaks mean toolbars are now bolder, and sidebars have a more uniform look that improves readability.
Transparency issues are handled with new modes, so app interfaces feel more user-friendly.
Plus, sidebar colors are back in apps like Apple Music for clearer navigation.
macOS 27 smarter indexing, faster launches
Apple revamped search with smarter indexing, helping you find files (like photos) faster without random results cluttering things up.
CPU improvements also mean apps launch more quickly on Macs and iPhones, so everything feels more responsive.