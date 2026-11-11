Wyze launches Lever Lock with about 0.5 seconds fingerprint unlock
Wyze just dropped its latest smart lock, the Lever Lock, which unlocks your door in about one-half second using fingerprint recognition.
It runs on 8 AA batteries that last up to a year and also includes a PIN entry with random digits for extra security.
Lever lock stores fingerprints locally
The Lever Lock fits standard single-bore latch doors and keeps your fingerprint data stored locally for better privacy.
If the batteries run out, you can still get in with a regular key or the USB-C port.