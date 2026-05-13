X adds 'History' tab on iOS app to track favorites
Technology
X just rolled out a "History" tab on its iOS app. Now, you can quickly find everything you've saved or checked out (bookmarks, liked posts, videos, and articles) all in one spot.
Nikitia Bier from X calls it your own private space to keep track of favorites and pick up where you left off.
'History' replaces Bookmarks, adds 4 sections
The History tab replaces the old Bookmarks button and organizes stuff into four easy sections.
Videos and articles fill up automatically with what you've viewed, while bookmarks and likes are all you.
This update makes finding your content way simpler, and it's also part of X's plan to get creators and publishers sharing longer articles right on the platform instead of relying on outside links.