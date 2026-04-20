X app outage on Sunday left thousands unable to scroll
Technology
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) had a rough Sunday when a big outage left thousands unable to scroll as usual.
Reports of issues started around 4:26pm EST and quickly shot up to 10,000 before things slowly improved by early evening.
Timeline feed complaints made up 60%
Most people struggled with their timelines not loading: about 60% of complaints were about feed problems.
Others had trouble with the app itself (29%) or the website (9%).
For many users, it was a frustrating reminder that even huge apps can have off days.