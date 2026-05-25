X moves to stop creators profiting from stolen viral content

X , the social media platform, is taking steps to combat its "copycat economy." This term refers to accounts that quickly repost or recycle content from smaller creators for profit. Nikita Bier, X's Head of Product, revealed that several large accounts have been found "programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts" to exploit the platform's creator revenue-share program.

Program exploitation Repost accounts are hijacking creator revenue-share program Bier noted that the creator revenue-share program, which allows eligible creators to earn money based on engagement, has been exploited by some users. These users have been reposting trending videos and viral content before the original creator could gain traction. To combat this, X is changing how impressions are allocated on such reposted content. "We are now identifying these posts and allocating the impressions entirely to the creator," Bier said.

Policy change Original creators will now get most of the impressions The policy change is aimed at ensuring that the original creator gets most of the visibility and monetization benefits, not repost or aggregation accounts. However, Bier has clarified that commentary and reactions are still welcome on the platform. He encouraged users who want to add opinions or context to a viral clip to use X's "Share Video" or "Quote" feature instead of downloading and reposting content.

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