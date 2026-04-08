X debuts in-app photo editing tool powered by Grok AI

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has introduced a new feature: an in-app photo editor. The innovative tool, which is backed by Grok AI, was announced by X Product Head Nikita Bier. The feature is currently being rolled out for iOS users and will soon be available on Android as well.

Feature details How to access the new photo editor on X The new AI-powered photo editor can be found in the post composer of the X app on iOS. The feature lets users request Grok to make changes to an image using natural language. It also provides an option to blur specific parts of an image, making it a handy tool for quick edits and modifications.

User experience The tool is similar to other AI image editing platforms In a demo video shared by X, a user asks the AI assistant to 'Exhibit this painting in a museum' and then blurs out the faces of people in it. The feature works just like any other AI image editing tool such as Gemini or ChatGPT but brings basic AI features right into post composition.

Advertisement

Cautionary approach Why are the capabilities of the tool limited? The limited capabilities and phased rollout of the image editing feature could be due to a recent controversy involving Grok's public-facing version creating sexualized images of women and children. The company is also facing a lawsuit from California-based teens who have accused it of facilitating child pornography by allowing their explicit images to be generated via Grok.

Advertisement