Is X allowing racists to post with 'impunity'?

Impunity concerns

Average of 1 racist slur daily against Badenoch this year

British Future has raised concerns that X's approach allows racists to operate with impunity on its platform. "The accounts we are reporting are often replete with mentions of Reform and Restore," Mohammad added. "In May, the N-word racist slur was used about Kemi Badenoch an average of once a day. But on June 2, after Badenoch responded to Nigel Farage's speech about Henry Nowak, there were 16 examples in a day."