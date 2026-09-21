X introduces alerts when posts are 'shadowbanned' under local laws
Technology
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just rolled out a feature that lets you know if your posts have been "shadowbanned" because of local laws.
Now, when your content gets hidden or restricted in certain countries, you'll get a heads-up about what happened and which country requested it.
'Under the hood' offers JSON stats
This update is part of X's "Under the Hood" tool, which launched last month.
The "Under the Hood" option in the X app settings allows anyone who has posted at least 10 times during the month to download their aggregate stats as a JSON file.
It's X's way of addressing all those shadowban rumors and making moderation rules clearer for everyone.