X now lets you clip videos to boost engagement
What's the story
X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, has launched a new clipping tool. The feature is designed to help influencers and content creators engage with their audience more effectively. Clipping is a popular technique where longer videos are cut into shorter clips for better viewer engagement and increased ad revenue.
Feature details
How the clipping tool works
The new clipping tool from X is a simple video-trimming feature.
It lets users edit longer videos into shorter clips for posting on the platform.
Each clip comes with a "Clip from" label that links back to the original video, giving viewers an opportunity to learn more about the creator and their content.
Monetization opportunity
Original creators, clip makers can both earn
The launch of the clipping tool also ties into X's Original Content Rewards program.
The company says both the original creator and the person who makes a clip can earn through this program.
However, eligibility requirements apply, and not all videos uploaded through this tool will qualify for rewards.
Users will have to meet certain conditions to earn money from their clips.
Platform engagement
X aims to boost video activity on its platform
The introduction of the clipping tool is also aimed at increasing video activity on the X platform.
By making it easier for users to share bite-sized content, X hopes to encourage more creators to use its platform for their work.
This move comes as part of a broader strategy by the company to compete with other social sites by expanding the types of content it supports.