You can finally set parental controls on X
What's the story
X, the social media platform, has finally added parental controls for teenagers. The new feature comes after two decades of the platform's existence. The update is aimed at giving parents and guardians a way to manage their children's interactions on the site. However, unlike other platforms offering similar features, X is giving teens some control over their accounts.
Feature details
Protected mode by default for users aged 13-17
For accounts belonging to users aged 13-17, X will now enable a "protected mode" by default.
This means these accounts won't be able to view sensitive content or receive targeted ads.
However, the platform is also giving teens some control over their accounts by allowing them to see what restrictions have been put in place.
Control
What parents can do
The new parental controls on X give parents a detailed view of their teen's activity on the platform.
They can monitor weekly usage, set daily limits, approve new followers, and limit feed recommendations and videos to already followed accounts.
The controls also let parents filter specific words, disable sensitive media, control who can send DMs to their teen, and see who they are messaging.
Addressing concerns
Controversies surrounding X's lack of measures
The introduction of parental controls comes months after X faced criticism for not having measures in place to prevent its AI chatbot from creating sexualized images of children and women.
The platform has also been criticized for hosting child sexual abuse material, misinformation, and allowing users to post pornographic content openly.
A 2024 study found that nearly one-third of Gen Alpha kids have an account on the platform.
Company statement
Balancing safety and user autonomy
Michael O'Herlihy, head of safety at X, emphasized the importance of balancing safety and user autonomy in his blog post.
He said, "Parents want practical tools, and teens deserve room to grow. With Parental Controls on X, families can set the guardrails that fit their home, while teens keep ownership of their accounts and can see every change."