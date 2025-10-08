X revamps its subscription service for organizations: What has changed?
What's the story
X, the social media platform, has announced a major change in its premium subscription service for businesses and governments. The company is rebranding its "Verified Organizations" offering and splitting it into two distinct tiers: "Premium Business" and "Premium Organizations." The move is aimed at providing tailored services to different types of organizations on the platform.
Tier details
Two distinct tiers for different types of organizations
The "Premium Organizations" tier, marked with a gray checkmark, is specifically designed for governments and multilateral organizations. On the other hand, "Premium Business," denoted by a gold checkmark, aims to help businesses grow on X. The new subscription model comes in three tiers: Basic ($200/month), Full Access ($1,000/month), and Enterprise (custom pricing).
Growth options
New tools to help businesses grow on the platform
The "Premium Business" subscription comes with a host of new tools to help businesses grow on the platform. These include advanced impersonation defense tools, faster human support for quick issue resolution, hiring tools, real-time brand and industry monitoring, access to SuperGrok, and more. The tier also aims to boost credibility with a gold checkmark and increase visibility through affiliate badges.
Handle access
Marketplace for acquiring high-value handles
Along with these features, "Premium Business" subscribers will soon get access to priority handles and a marketplace for acquiring "high-value handles." Priority handles are inactive ones that will be offered for free to Premium Businesses. More valuable inactive handles will be available for purchase. This is part of X's strategy to enhance the value of its premium subscription services.
Subscription details
Limited-time promotion for 'Premium Organizations' plan
The "Premium Organizations" plan is priced at $1,000/month. However, X is offering a limited-time promotion where users can get 100% of their subscription cost back in ad credits. This move comes as part of the company's efforts to attract more organizations to its platform and boost revenue amid challenges in its advertising business.