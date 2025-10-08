How Tinder is protecting users from scammers in India
Tinder, the popular dating app, has launched a new feature called Face Check in India. The move is aimed at tackling the growing problem of fake profiles and scammers on its platform. The innovative tool requires users to take a short video selfie before they start swiping through potential matches. If the video matches their profile pictures, they get a blue Photo Verified badge from Tinder as proof of authenticity.
Online authenticity is crucial: Yoel Roth
Yoel Roth, the Senior Vice President of Trust and Safety at Match Group (Tinder's parent company), emphasized the importance of online authenticity in today's digital age. He said, "Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important." The feature is designed to give users another way to build genuine connections on the platform.
Safety and authenticity in dating
According to Tinder's Modern Dating Report, half of Indian daters prefer meeting in public places. Over a third use video calls before meeting someone in person. The findings highlight that safety and authenticity have become as important as chemistry when it comes to online dating.
Tinder's commitment to user safety
Over the years, Tinder has introduced several tools to make online dating safer. From prompts like "Are You Sure?" for suspicious messages to ID verification options, the app has tried its best to ensure user security. The introduction of Face Check adds another layer of protection that feels personal and immediate for users.