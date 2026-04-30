X launches AI ad platform with $2.26B 2025 forecast Technology Apr 30, 2026

X, the app, just dropped a new AI-driven ad platform, hoping to bounce back after a rough patch with ad dollars under Elon Musk.

Forecasts say this could bring in $2.26 billion in 2025 and $2.46 billion in 2026, still only about half of what Twitter made back in 2021, but it's a step up.