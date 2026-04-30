X launches AI ad platform with $2.26B 2025 forecast
Technology
X, the app, just dropped a new AI-driven ad platform, hoping to bounce back after a rough patch with ad dollars under Elon Musk.
Forecasts say this could bring in $2.26 billion in 2025 and $2.46 billion in 2026, still only about half of what Twitter made back in 2021, but it's a step up.
Platform offers AI ad targeting tools
The platform uses advanced AI to help advertisers target their audience and manage campaigns more easily.
Monique Pintarelli from xAI shared that they're building in constant updates and new tools, making things smoother for brands big and small.
Thanks to these upgrades, even smaller businesses can now access powerful marketing features.