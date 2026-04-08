X launches Grok AI photo editor with iOS rollout
Technology
X (yep, what used to be Twitter) just launched a new photo editor powered by its Grok AI.
Announced by Product Head Nikita Bier, this tool lets you tweak your photos using simple text commands (no fancy skills needed).
It's rolling out first on iOS, with Android coming up next.
X composer adds editing and translations
You'll find the Grok AI editor right in the post composer, where you can draw, add text, or blur parts of your photos before sharing.
Alongside this update, X is swapping out Google Translate for its own Grok-powered translations, making it easier to chat and connect with people in different languages right on the app.