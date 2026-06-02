X launches 'React with video' to reply to posts
Technology
X just rolled out "React with Video," a new way to reply to posts using your own video instead of the usual Repost or Quote Post.
It's available on iOS now, and Android and web versions are on the way.
Video replies capture tone and expression
With this feature, creators and followers can share feedback that feels more personal: think tone, facial expressions, and real reactions.
Nikita Bier, X's head of product, said video lets people express opinions in a more powerful way.
Creator updates coincide with 30 million growth
"React with Video" is part of X's bigger plan to help creators grow.
Recent updates include improved Creator Subscriptions, Paid Partnership labels, and new ad formats.
Since these changes began, user numbers have climbed from 520 million in December 2025 to 550 million by March 2026.