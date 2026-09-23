X launches X Numbers to message without sharing phone numbers
Technology
X (formerly Twitter) just rolled out X Numbers, a new way to message people privately on X Chat.
Instead of sharing your phone number, you can send a unique code to connect, even if you don't follow each other.
This makes it easier to chat or make calls, and messages land right in your main inbox.
Users hide and refresh X numbers
You can generate or refresh your X Number at any time, which cancels old codes.
There is a "Hide from others" setting that can stop existing contacts from seeing your code.
Plus, you'll get notified when someone contacts you through your X Number.
Unlike regular phone numbers, these codes are simply a private access code for contacting a user through X Chat.