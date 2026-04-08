X launches xAI's Grok powered customizable post and image editing
Technology
X just dropped some handy AI features: you can now auto-translate posts and try out smarter image editing, all thanks to xAI's Grok models.
Translation is customizable, so you can reach more people in different languages without much hassle.
X iOS editor adds AI tools
The iOS image editor now lets you draw, add text, blur sensitive information, or even use natural language prompts to give your pictures a creative twist, like turning them into museum-style paintings.
Android users will get these soon.
X isn't alone here: Reddit, Google, and Adobe are also adding similar AI tools, showing that smart features are quickly becoming the norm on social platforms.