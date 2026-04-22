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Home / News / Technology News / X introduces custom timelines feature to personalise your feed
X introduces custom timelines feature to personalise your feed
The features are currently exclusive to Premium users

X introduces custom timelines feature to personalise your feed

By Mudit Dube
Apr 22, 2026
04:58 pm
What's the story

X has introduced two new features to enhance user experience: Custom Timelines and Snooze Topics. The update was announced by Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X. He called Custom Timelines one of the biggest product changes recently made by the platform. The features are currently being rolled out to Premium subscribers on iOS and web versions of X.

Feature details

Custom Timelines

The Custom Timelines feature allows Premium subscribers to pin a dedicated topic feed on their Home tab. Users can choose from over 75 topics to create separate feeds based on their interests such as tech, sports, finance, entertainment, gaming or even smaller niche communities. The timelines are personalized using Grok's understanding of posts and X's recommendation systems for a more relevant content experience.

User control

Snooze Topics

The second feature, Snooze Topics, works within the For You tab. It allows users to temporarily mute or hide specific topics from their recommendations. This is particularly useful when a single topic dominates your feed or when low-quality content keeps appearing repeatedly. Instead of muting accounts or changing who you follow, you can simply snooze the topic itself.

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Rollout status

Availability on other platforms and user tiers

The new features are being rolled out to Premium subscribers on iOS and web versions of X. Support for Android has also been confirmed but is yet to be made available. There is no official word yet on whether these features will be made available for free users in the future.

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