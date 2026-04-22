X introduces custom timelines feature to personalise your feed

X has introduced two new features to enhance user experience: Custom Timelines and Snooze Topics. The update was announced by Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X. He called Custom Timelines one of the biggest product changes recently made by the platform. The features are currently being rolled out to Premium subscribers on iOS and web versions of X.

Feature details Custom Timelines The Custom Timelines feature allows Premium subscribers to pin a dedicated topic feed on their Home tab. Users can choose from over 75 topics to create separate feeds based on their interests such as tech, sports, finance, entertainment, gaming or even smaller niche communities. The timelines are personalized using Grok's understanding of posts and X's recommendation systems for a more relevant content experience.

User control Snooze Topics The second feature, Snooze Topics, works within the For You tab. It allows users to temporarily mute or hide specific topics from their recommendations. This is particularly useful when a single topic dominates your feed or when low-quality content keeps appearing repeatedly. Instead of muting accounts or changing who you follow, you can simply snooze the topic itself.

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