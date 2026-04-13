X cuts payments to clickbait and news aggregator accounts

X is reducing payments to accounts that post clickbait and quickly aggregate news. Nikita Bier, the head of product at X, has announced this move. He said all aggregator accounts had their payouts reduced to 60% in the current cycle and will see another 20% cut in the next pay cycle.

Policy clarification Platform's stance on clickbait posts Bier also clarified that X will reduce payments for habitual clickbait posters who use terms like "BREAKING" in every post. He explained that flooding the timeline with numerous reposts and clickbait daily crowds out real creators and hampers the growth of new authors. While Bier stressed that X won't infringe on speech or reach, he made it clear they won't compensate for manipulation of their program or users.

Creator backlash Controversy over the new policy The announcement has sparked controversy, with some conservative news accounts claiming they received emails from X about their accounts being demonetized. Dominick McGee, a popular creator on the platform, expressed his discontent over the sudden change in policy. He questioned how he could lose his monetization status without any explanation and accused X of prioritizing complaints from users who don't contribute to content creation on the app.

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Twitter Post Bier's response All aggregators had their payouts reduced to 60% this cycle. We will add another 20% deduction in the next cycle.



It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait everyday crowded-out real creators and hurt new author growth.



The next step… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 11, 2026

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