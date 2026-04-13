LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / X cuts payments to clickbait and news aggregator accounts
X cuts payments to clickbait and news aggregator accounts
The move was announced by Nikita Bier

X cuts payments to clickbait and news aggregator accounts

By Akash Pandey
Apr 13, 2026
09:43 am
What's the story

X is reducing payments to accounts that post clickbait and quickly aggregate news. Nikita Bier, the head of product at X, has announced this move. He said all aggregator accounts had their payouts reduced to 60% in the current cycle and will see another 20% cut in the next pay cycle.

Policy clarification

Platform's stance on clickbait posts

Bier also clarified that X will reduce payments for habitual clickbait posters who use terms like "BREAKING" in every post. He explained that flooding the timeline with numerous reposts and clickbait daily crowds out real creators and hampers the growth of new authors. While Bier stressed that X won't infringe on speech or reach, he made it clear they won't compensate for manipulation of their program or users.

Creator backlash

Controversy over the new policy

The announcement has sparked controversy, with some conservative news accounts claiming they received emails from X about their accounts being demonetized. Dominick McGee, a popular creator on the platform, expressed his discontent over the sudden change in policy. He questioned how he could lose his monetization status without any explanation and accused X of prioritizing complaints from users who don't contribute to content creation on the app.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Bier's response

Advertisement

Economic implications

Implications for the creator economy

McGee's case underscores the complexities of X's creator economy. Accounts that built large audiences through rapid-fire updates, often mixing news, opinion and speculation, now have to navigate a changing system. Some see this as a correction while others view it as an abrupt rule change. The move has also sparked debate about the platform's value with data analyst Nate Silver criticizing how difficult it has become to drive traffic from X to other websites.

Advertisement