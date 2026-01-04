X to ban users creating illegal content with Grok

X , the social media platform owned by Elon Musk , has announced a new policy to tackle illegal content. The company said it will remove such content and permanently suspend accounts that post it. It will also work with local governments when necessary. The announcement came from X's Global Government Affairs account after Musk clarified that those using the platform's AI service, Grok, to create illegal content would face similar consequences as those who upload such material directly.

Policy details X's stance on illegal content In a post on X, Musk had said, "Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content." The Global Government Affairs account of the platform reiterated this position. It said, "We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary."

Government intervention Indian government's directive and X's compliance The Indian government has flagged vulgar, obscene, and other illegal content being uploaded on X in violation of local laws. The concerns were raised by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi over the misuse of Grok to create vulgar images of women. In light of these issues, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) asked X to remove all such content generated by Grok or face legal action.