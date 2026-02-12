X (Twitter) slashes subscription prices in India: Check plans, costs

Premium+ now costs less than a Netflix subscription!

The Basic plan covers essentials like editing posts and longer videos. Go Premium for a blue checkmark, fewer ads, Grok AI access, analytics, and creator tools.

Premium+ ditches ads entirely and adds SuperGrok plus full articles.

Mobile prices are down too: Premium is now ₹470/month on phones (was ₹900), while Premium+ is just ₹3,000/month on Android and ₹5,000/month on iOS (down from over 5k).

New users get a sweet deal for a limited time—Premium at only ₹89/month and Premium+ at just ₹890/month.