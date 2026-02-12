X (Twitter) slashes subscription prices in India: Check plans, costs
X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just made its paid plans way more affordable in India—think up to 48% off.
Now, the Basic plan is ₹170/month or ₹1,700/year (down from ₹244), Premium is ₹427/month or ₹4,272/year (was ₹650), and Premium+ drops to ₹2,570/month or ₹26,400/year (from ₹3,470).
This is the first major pricing adjustment since the service launched.
Premium+ now costs less than a Netflix subscription!
The Basic plan covers essentials like editing posts and longer videos. Go Premium for a blue checkmark, fewer ads, Grok AI access, analytics, and creator tools.
Premium+ ditches ads entirely and adds SuperGrok plus full articles.
Mobile prices are down too: Premium is now ₹470/month on phones (was ₹900), while Premium+ is just ₹3,000/month on Android and ₹5,000/month on iOS (down from over 5k).
New users get a sweet deal for a limited time—Premium at only ₹89/month and Premium+ at just ₹890/month.