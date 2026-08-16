X will now show you content removal requests by governments
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced that his social media platform, X, will be more transparent about government censorship requests. The move is aimed at shedding light on the role of state authorities in censoring content on the platform. "Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible," Musk said in a post on X.
Transparency initiative
New policy to disclose government requests for content removal
Under the new policy, X will disclose details of government requests for content removal or account restrictions.
This includes the name of the state agency making the request and its legal justification.
The move is aimed at increasing transparency around government intervention on social media platforms, and helping users understand how authorities attempt to control online speech.
Compliance statistics
Compliance rates under Musk's leadership
Since Musk took over, X has complied with 83% to 98.8% of government requests for content removal, according to Crypto Briefing.
The compliance rate varies by reporting period but is higher than the previous management's record under Twitter.
This statistic highlights the platform's willingness to cooperate with state authorities while also being transparent about these interactions.
Mixed reactions
User reactions to the new policy
Some users welcomed the move as a way to expose government pressure on social media platforms. However, others were skeptical, arguing that not showing politicians during election season isn't censorship. This highlights the ongoing debate over content moderation and censorship on social media platforms.
Disputed claims
Controversy over X's compliance in India last year
Last year, the Indian government disputed X's claim that a new blocking order had been issued on July 3.
A Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) spokesperson said the government had asked X to unblock Reuters and Reuters World handles in India as soon as they were blocked.
The spokesperson alleged that the Musk-owned platform "unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn't unblock the URLs."