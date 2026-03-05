X will suspend accounts posting unmarked AI war videos

X (formerly Twitter) will suspend accounts from its Creator Revenue Sharing program for 90 days if they post AI-generated war videos without clear labeling. The move, announced by Head of Product Nikita Bier during the current US-Israel strikes on Iran, aims to slow the spread of fake or misleading content.

Why this matters now Bier put it simply: "During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground."

With AI making it easier to fake war footage and a recent Wired report showing X flooded with old clips and disinformation, the platform is stepping up efforts to keep things real—especially when tensions are high.

How X will spot violations X will use both AI tools and Community Notes (crowdsourced fact checks) to spot violations.

Creators can avoid trouble by using the "Add Content Disclosures" menu and tagging posts as "Made with AI."

It's all about helping users know what's legit when scrolling through intense news cycles.