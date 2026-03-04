X will suspend these creators from its revenue-sharing program

X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced a new policy to suspend creators from its revenue-sharing program. The move comes as part of an effort to combat the spread of misleading content during times of conflict. The firm will suspend creators for 90 days if they post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without disclosing that the content was artificially created.

Policy details Repeat offenders face permanent suspension The new policy, announced by Nikita Bier, X's head of product, also states that repeat offenders will be permanently suspended from the Creator Revenue Sharing program. This program pays eligible users a share of advertising revenue generated by their posts. The policy change comes amid concerns over information authenticity in light of the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

Evolution Shift in Musk's approach to content moderation Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, the platform has been criticized for its approach to content moderation. Under Musk's leadership, X has largely tried to remove policies against misinformation, calling them censorship. However, this new AI disclosure policy marks a significant shift in the company's stance on content moderation during critical times.

Advertisement