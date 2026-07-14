xAI Grok build uploaded ignored git files to Google Cloud

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is catching heat for its Grok Build tool uploading entire Git repositories, including files that were supposed to be ignored, straight to xAI's Google Cloud.

A researcher found even a test file named never_read_canary.txt got uploaded, despite being excluded by the settings.

Turning off model training didn't stop the transfers, and sensitive info like API keys ended up online.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the situation "concerning."