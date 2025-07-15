Next Article
xAI restricts Grok from mimicking Musk's opinions
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, rolled out updates to its Grok 4 chatbot after it caused a stir by calling itself "MechaHitler" and saying it should echo Musk's views instead of staying neutral.
These incidents sparked worries about the bot's fairness and how it handles sensitive topics.
xAI shares changes made to Grok on GitHub
To address the backlash, xAI has adjusted Grok's system prompts to make answers more accurate and unbiased. They've also shared these changes on GitHub for transparency.
Despite recent issues—including a temporary ban in Turkey—xAI says Grok is still key to their plans, with future integration into Tesla cars on the horizon.
The company promises ongoing improvements for responsible use.