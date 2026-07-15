xAI sues Terry Harwood in Texas over Grok child deepfakes
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, just took a big legal step by suing Terry Harwood, a South Carolina resident.
It says he misused its chatbot, Grok, to make explicit deepfake images involving children by uploading regular photos and turning them into illegal content.
The lawsuit was filed in Texas on July 14 and claims Harwood broke xAI's rules in a serious way.
xAI seeks permanent Grok ban
xAI isn't just asking for money. It wants Harwood permanently banned from using Grok.
This is one of the first times an AI company has sued someone for misusing its platform like this.
The case highlights real harm to victims and shows how important it is to keep AI tools safe.
xAI suspended over 52,000 accounts
xAI says it has already suspended more than 52,000 accounts and reported more than 73,000 suspected cases of child sexual abuse material this year alone, leading to hundreds of arrests.
Its actions underline how urgent it is to have stronger rules and better monitoring for AI platforms.