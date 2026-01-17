xAI wants Hindi, Bengali speakers to help train Grok AI
Technology
xAI is hiring native speakers of Hindi, Bengali, Russian, Arabic, Mandarin, and Indonesian to train its Grok AI model.
It is part of xAI's push to make Grok smarter in more languages—especially as rivals eye India.
No AI experience? No problem!
Announced by Ayush Jaiswal on X, xAI is seeking native language speakers to mentor Grok and help it "sound like your neighbor."
You don't need any background in AI—Jaiswal even said it's "one of the most incredible ways to learn about AI" if you're new.
Interested? Check out Jaiswal's post to apply.