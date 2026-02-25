xAI's lawsuit against OpenAI thrown out by US judge

xAI can try again with more details

Judge Rita F. Lin ruled that xAI didn't show enough proof that OpenAI encouraged theft or used any stolen secrets.

The case isn't totally over though—xAI can try again with more details by March 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, OpenAI called the claims "campaign of harassment" and pointed out that a related suit by xAI names an engineer who never actually worked at OpenAI.

This all ties into Elon Musk's much bigger $134.5 billion lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, which goes to jury in April 2026.