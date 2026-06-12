Xbox CEO Asha Sharma warns memory costs threaten Project Helix
Technology
Heads up, gamers: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says hardware prices could climb thanks to soaring memory costs.
Storage parts are already twice as expensive as last fall, and memory prices might get five times pricier compared with what the company previously paid a year ago.
This is expected to pose a problem for their next-gen console, Project Helix.
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Strategy Chief Matthew Ball mentioned memory could be constrained by 30% to 40% next year.
With the Series X now at $650 and the new handheld with ASUS hitting $1,000, Xbox says it is considering advertising and other delivery models to offer more affordable alternatives.