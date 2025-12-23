Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Fire TV: Play anywhere, no console needed
Xbox Cloud Gaming is now live on select Fire TV devices, so you can stream hundreds of games straight to your TV—no Xbox required.
Just grab a compatible Fire TV Stick or Cube, pair a controller, and you're set to play in any room or even take your setup wherever you go.
How it works & what you need
You'll need a Game Pass Essential, Premium, or Ultimate subscription to access the service.
Now out of beta, it's ready for everyone and supports big titles like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Fallout 4 through the Xbox app.
Cloud gaming is catching on fast—usage jumped 45% this year, especially in places like Argentina and Brazil.
Price & why it matters
Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99/month and gets you unlimited cloud streaming plus downloads for offline play on consoles or PC.
Bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to Fire TV makes premium gaming more affordable for casual players and gives regulars an easy way to game across multiple screens.