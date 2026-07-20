Xebia launches Xebia Axis to speed data migration for AI
Technology
Xebia just dropped Xebia Axis, a platform built to help companies shift their data quickly and get set for AI.
It blends smart AI agents with human expertise to automate everything from data checks to migration and ongoing monitoring, making the whole process smoother.
Xebia Axis triples migrations 10x efficiency
Migrations are now three times faster, with a 10-fold boost in efficiency.
The platform packs in security, governance, and real-time monitoring so businesses can fix messy, outdated systems without extra hassle.
Plus, it works with AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, and is ready for global use since July 14, helping sectors like banking and retail cut costs and unify their data for secure AI foundations.