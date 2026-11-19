XElectron launches CineLux 4K smart projector in India at ₹49,990
XElectron just dropped its CineLux 4K Smart Projector in India for ₹49,990, aiming squarely at home entertainment fans.
With native 4K Ultra HD resolution and a super-bright 4,000-ANSI-lumen output, it's built for movie nights, OTT binge sessions, sports marathons, or gaming on the big screen.
You can grab it from Amazon India, Flipkart, or XElectron's own site, plus there's a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
CineLux uses A55 quad-core, 300-inch HDR
The CineLux projects up to a massive 300-inch screen with HDR support for crisp visuals.
It runs on an A55 quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage to keep things smooth.
Handy features like Auto Focus and Auto Keystone Correction make setup easy.
For sound, you get dual 10-watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS decoding.
On the connectivity front: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ports, USB ports, you name it, and screen mirroring is simple with AirPlay and Miracast support.