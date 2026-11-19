XElectron just dropped its CineLux 4K Smart Projector in India for ₹49,990, aiming squarely at home entertainment fans.

With native 4K Ultra HD resolution and a super-bright 4,000-ANSI-lumen output, it's built for movie nights, OTT binge sessions, sports marathons, or gaming on the big screen.

You can grab it from Amazon India, Flipkart, or XElectron's own site, plus there's a one-year warranty for peace of mind.