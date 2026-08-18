XElectron launches Techno Plus projector in India with Android 14
XElectron just dropped its new Techno Plus Smart Home Projector in India for ₹8,499.
You get native Full HD, 4K support, and a massive 200-inch projection, all running on Android 14.
That means you can stream Netflix or Prime Video right from the projector, no extra gadgets needed.
Techno Plus offers 9,000 lumens
With 9,000 lumens brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, your movie nights are set to look sharp.
It's got Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for smooth connections, plus karaoke support with mic and guitar inputs if you're feeling musical.
The interface covers 25 languages (including Hindi and Bangla).
You can grab it on Amazon India or the XElectron website with a one-year warranty.
As Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron, puts it, this is all about making smart home entertainment affordable.