XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector $2,199 Fourth of July

Projector offers 5,700 lumens IMAX Enhanced

With a super-bright 5,700 lumens output, the Horizon 20 Max keeps movies and games looking sharp even in daylight.

You get Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced support, and a dedicated game mode for next-level visuals.

Inside, there's smooth Google TV navigation powered by MediaTek MT9679 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Plus: auto keystone correction, 2 HDMI ports (with eARC), Wi-Fi 6, DTS-HD audio.

It can project up to a massive 300-inch while staying compact.