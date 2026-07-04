XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector $2,199 Fourth of July
Technology
The XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 4K projector just dropped to $2,199 from $2,699 for the Fourth of July.
It's super user-friendly. Thanks to lens shift and optical zoom, you can set it up on pretty much any flat surface without hassle.
Projector offers 5,700 lumens IMAX Enhanced
With a super-bright 5,700 lumens output, the Horizon 20 Max keeps movies and games looking sharp even in daylight.
You get Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced support, and a dedicated game mode for next-level visuals.
Inside, there's smooth Google TV navigation powered by MediaTek MT9679 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Plus: auto keystone correction, 2 HDMI ports (with eARC), Wi-Fi 6, DTS-HD audio.
It can project up to a massive 300-inch while staying compact.