Xiaomi 18 rumored to feature dual 200MP rear cameras
Technology
Xiaomi's next flagship, the Xiaomi 18, is rumored to pack two massive 200MP rear cameras, doubling down on photo quality compared to last year's triple 50MP setup.
It's also expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip for smoother performance.
Leaks suggest 7,000mAh battery
Leaks suggest a fresh new design with a bigger camera module and a slightly smaller screen than before.
While it may skip the Smart Privacy Display from the Pro models, you'll likely get an impressive 7,000mAh battery for serious all-day use.
With the Pro series already out in China, a global launch could be just around the corner in the coming months.