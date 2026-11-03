Xiaomi begins HyperOS 4 Android 17 rollout November 3, 2026
Technology
Xiaomi just kicked off the rollout of its Android 17-based HyperOS 4 update on November 3, 2026.
If you've got a Xiaomi 17 and 17T, Pad 8, or even certain Poco and Redmi models, your phone could be next in line.
After months of beta testing since August, the stable version is finally landing for users.
Xiaomi schedules rollouts and UI improvements
The update is coming out in waves. By mid-November, devices like the Xiaomi 15T series and Poco Pad X1 will join in, with more devices (like the MIX Flip and Xiaomi 14 series) getting it by December.
Expect a slicker "Liquid Glass" look, better lock screen customization, and noticeably faster app launches thanks to some AI smarts.
Even older phones like the Xiaomi 13T from 2022 are included in this rollout.