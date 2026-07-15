Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posts humanoid robot assembly line video
Xiaomi is getting serious about robotics.
CEO Lei Jun just posted a video showing its humanoid robot sorting tricky car parts on an assembly line, a task he called especially challenging because it needs steady hands and long focus.
Another robot, this one with wheels, was also seen rolling around the factory floor, showing Xiaomi is testing its bots in real work settings.
Xiaomi plans more humanoid factory robots
Xiaomi started with its CyberOne robot back in 2022, but now the focus has shifted to helping out in factories.
Earlier this year, its robots managed material transport and assembly for hours at their EV plant.
There aren't commercial rollouts yet, but Xiaomi plans to use more humanoid robots in its factories over the next five years as part of a bigger push for smarter manufacturing.