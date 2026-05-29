Xiaomi launches 17T and 17T Pro with Leica-tuned cameras globally

Xiaomi starting €749, Pro 7,000mAh battery

The standard 17T has a smooth 6.59-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), while the Pro stretches to a bigger and faster 6.83-inch panel (144Hz).

Under the hood, you get speedy MediaTek chips—Dimensity 8500 Ultra on the regular model and Dimensity 9500 on the Pro.

Battery life is big here too: the base version packs a hefty 6,500mAh cell with quick charging; the Pro boosts that to a massive 7,000mAh battery with blazing-fast charging speeds (100W).

Prices start at €749 (about ₹83,500) for the standard model and €899 (around ₹102,000) for the Pro, both running Xiaomi's latest HyperOS based on Android 16.