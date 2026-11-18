Xiaomi launches 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max featuring back display
Xiaomi just launched the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, and the big talking point is their new back display: it handles notifications, doubles as a viewfinder, and even offers real-time translation in 29 languages.
Both phones run on Qualcomm's latest chips, feature Leica-tuned triple cameras (with a massive 200MP main sensor), and have a sleek design that stands out.
Xiaomi 6.9-inch AMOLED, privacy mode, pricing
The 18 Pro Max packs a giant 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with super-bright visuals (up to 4,000 nits) and smooth scrolling at up to 120Hz; the regular Pro has a slightly smaller but still sharp display.
Both come with privacy mode for extra screen security.
Under the hood: fast-charging batteries, and HyperOS 4.
Prices start at €1,599 for the Max and €1,399 for the Pro, available in black, white, cosmic blue, or velvet red.