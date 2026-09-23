Xiaomi launches 18 Pro in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite
Technology
Xiaomi just launched its 18 Pro series in China, featuring both the standard and Max models.
Both phones run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor (built on a 2-nanometer process) and keep the cool dual-display design from earlier versions.
Xiaomi 18 Pro pricing and features
The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (about ₹86,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; if you want to max it out, there's a version with a huge 1TB of storage and transparent back for CNY 9,999 (around ₹143,000).
You get a rear display and a triple rear camera unit, and the Max variant starts at CNY 6,999 (about ₹100,000) with similar specs.