Xiaomi launches MiMo Code v0.1.0 open source terminal coding assistant

MiMo Code excelled in developer trials

MiMo Code stood out in trials with hundreds of developers: thanks to its smart memory system and workflow design, it handled long tasks better than Claude Code over 65% of the time.

It also packs cool extras like speech recognition and teamwork features for bigger projects that stretch across multiple sessions.

If you want to check it out yourself, MiMo Code is free on GitHub (MIT license) and works on macOS, Linux, or Windows.