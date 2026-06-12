Xiaomi launches MiMo Code v0.1.0 open source terminal coding assistant
Xiaomi just dropped MiMo Code v0.1.0, an open-source AI tool made for developers who love working in the terminal.
Powered by Xiaomi's MiMo V2.5 model, it helps with tricky, multi-step coding projects: think code reading, writing, running commands, and even managing your Git workflow all in one place.
In Xiaomi's own tests, MiMo Code actually outperformed Anthropic's Claude Code on key benchmarks.
MiMo Code excelled in developer trials
MiMo Code stood out in trials with hundreds of developers: thanks to its smart memory system and workflow design, it handled long tasks better than Claude Code over 65% of the time.
It also packs cool extras like speech recognition and teamwork features for bigger projects that stretch across multiple sessions.
If you want to check it out yourself, MiMo Code is free on GitHub (MIT license) and works on macOS, Linux, or Windows.