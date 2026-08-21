Xiaomi launches Poco M8x 5G in India with 7,900mAh battery
Technology
Xiaomi just launched the Poco M8x 5G in India, rocking the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip and a huge 7,900mAh battery, so you won't be hunting for a charger all day.
The phone is hitting Flipkart from August 27 at noon.
Poco M8x: 50MP camera, IP64, ₹20,999
You get a sharp 50MP dual-camera setup (plus an 8MP selfie camera), a smooth adaptive display with TUV certification, Gorilla Glass protection, IP64 dust and water resistance, dual speakers, and a cool leather-inspired back.
There are two variants: 4GB+128GB for ₹20,999 and 6GB+128GB for ₹22,999. There's a ₹2,000 launch discount.
EMIs start at ₹3,166 per month if you want to spread out the cost.