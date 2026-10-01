Xiaomi launches Redmi 17C 5G in India with 6.9-inch display

Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi 17C 5G in India, adding a new option for anyone looking for a solid mid-range phone.

It comes with a big 6.9-inch display (120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling), runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and uses HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

You can pick between models with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and support for up to 12GB virtual RAM.