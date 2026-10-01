Xiaomi launches Redmi 17C 5G in India with 6.9-inch display
Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi 17C 5G in India, adding a new option for anyone looking for a solid mid-range phone.
It comes with a big 6.9-inch display (120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling), runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and uses HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.
You can pick between models with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and support for up to 12GB virtual RAM.
Redmi 17C 5G priced from ₹20,999
The Redmi 17C 5G packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery and ships with a fast-charging 33W charger.
For photos, you get a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.
There's also IP64 dust and splash resistance, a side fingerprint sensor, and even a headphone jack, nice touch!
Available in Dark Night, Coffee Brew, and Purple Dawn colors, prices start at ₹20,999 (4GB/128GB) and go up to ₹22,999 (6GB/128GB).